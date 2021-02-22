The blowjobs you also enjoy is criminal, Is part of canal sex – Dir of LGBTQI fires

- Advertisement -

The country director of the Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) in Ghana Mr Richard has stated the practice of blowjob is also criminal in Ghana since the laws of the country does not support that.

Mr Richard argues that blowjob is a form of sex which also falls under canal sex therefore if there are claims that lesbianism and gaysim should be totally abolished in Ghana, why are people silent on blowjob which the laws also does not encourage.

Speaking on Angel FM in Accra, the country director of the LGBTQI questioned as to why many people are silent over the issue of blowjobs which many are freely indulging in.

The Director of the Ghana LGBTQI Ghana branch said the canal sex which many are claiming is not allowed in Ghana is defined as any form of sex where the penis does not penetrate into the vagina so blowjob is a canal sex.

Canal sex is a form of sex where the penis of a man is put into a mouth of a woman, partner till ejaculation takes place.

He agued that there are many people who claim to hate lesbianism and gay but are enjoying a form of canal sex which according to their own claims is not right.

Mr Richard took time out to explain why they set up an office in Ghana, Accra. He said the motive is not to amass numbers to join their group but to offer support and assistance to some of their members who are subjected to so many physical and emotional attacks.