Bobrisky arrested again by the Police (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Bobrisky
Bobrisky arrested again by the Police (VIDEO)
Popular Nigerian transgender Bobrisky has been arrested again by the Nigerian Police.

According to a source, the reason for Bobrisky recent arrest isn’t known but she was been arrested by the police in Lekki, Nigeria whiles in her Range Rover.

Reports available has it that she has currently been detained and assisting with ongoing investigations.

Watch the video below:

Bobrisky who has been in the news recently for obvious reasons has s concerning her arrest by the police has still not said anything on social media which tells us that there is an iota of truth of her arrest. Trust us to bring you the latest gist concerning this particular issue as they unfold.

