- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s most popular socialite and crossdresser, Bobrisky, is struggling to deal with menstrual cramps.

At this time of the month, he has cried over the fact that he is struggling to deal with the pain of being a woman.

Bobrisky took to Instagram to complain about the unbearable pain he is undergoing.

According to him, he has been eating a lot of surgery foods which could be blamed for the menstrual cramps she was experiencing.

“Have been eating a lot of sugary things lately now dis cramps won’t let me be.”

Bobrisky was questioned for claiming to experience cramps while he is not a woman and does not have a womb.