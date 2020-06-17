Famous Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky was detected draped like a man when he showed up at the father’s birthday a few days ago.

The social media icon Bobrisky stormed his father’s house in Lagos with a convoy to celebrate his father’s birthday. He posted videos on his snap and Bobrisky was seen dressed as a man.

He was wearing a black pair of trousers, a black shirt with a long overcoat. Bobrisky was also seen without earrings and usual heavy makeup.

Most of his fans reacted to his video and his new style of dressing to his father’s residence. Hence many fans have been questioning why the crossdresser dressed like a man to see his dad.

Reacting to this, a popular blogger called Cutie Julls has finally disclosed the reason why Bobrisky chose to dress like a man to his father’s house.

Per the blogger’s words, Bobrisky dressed like a man because he wanted to appear like an obedient child because his father had warned him not to attend his birthday party dressed in a woman’s attire.

So to show respect to his father and also be able to attend the party of his father, he decided to dress like a man to please his father.