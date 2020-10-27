Moesha Boduong has quite profoundly waded into the recent social media scuffle between Efia Odo and Sista Afia insisting that body shaming should not be condoned.

Efia Odo and Sista Afia have, in the past, been involved in a number of banters on social media and it is no secret that both celebrities could not stand each other’s guts.

However, the dust seemed to have settled until recently the US-born Ghanaian actress intentionally poked at Sista Afia- knowing she would react.

In a story that has trended all day, Efia Odo seemed to have been body-shaming the Highlife songstress with her comment on a picture of actress Mercy Asiedu.

In a trendy post asking netizens to give wrong answers only, Efia Odo claimed the picture of actress Mercy Asiedu looking all chubby reminded her of Sista Afia.

SEE POST BELOW:

Efia Odo comment

The self-acclaimed Queen of Ghanaian Highlife music clapped back at Efia calling her an idiot.

It was almost like Efia Odo’s intent was to reignite her beef with the singer as she kept coming at her with a number of savage responses.

Efia odo Sista Afia

Efia labeling the musician a hippo seemed to have rubbed Moesha the wrong way as in a new suggestive post she condemned the actress and influencer’s comments.

Moesha’s post

Known to have a strained relationship with Efia Odo, Moesha alluded to the fact that it was wiser to attack someone’s character than to insult them with their looks.

In her opinion, every woman is beautiful in their own right and plus size women should not be degraded based on their looks- especially not by another woman.