type here...
GhPageNewsBoG warns public against illegal money doubling scheme ‘Bitcash Currency Exchange’
News

BoG warns public against illegal money doubling scheme ‘Bitcash Currency Exchange’

By Kweku Derrick
Bank-of-Ghana
- Advertisement -

The Bank of Ghana has cautioned the general public against a new money doubling scheme called “Bitcash Currency Exchange” targeting unsuspecting victims.

In a statement, the central bank said on Tuesday that “it has not licensed such an entity or any other cryptocurrency exchange platform” claiming to have approval from them.

The Bank of Ghana said the scheme “does not reward investors as promised” but seeks to defraud people of their money with alluring messages promising juicy dividends.

“Unsuspecting recipients of such messages who click on the hyperlink or forward such messages compromise the safety of their funds, their WhatsApp accounts, and other social media profiles, as well as those of friends and family on their contact list,” the BoG said.

The Central Bank further urged persons who receive suspicious messages from the fraudulent scheme to delete such messages and avoid clicking on their hyperlink or sharing it with others.

The BoG called on the public to only do business with financial institutions it has duly licensed and cross-check with the Bank to verify if any such suspicious scheme is duly registered.

Read the statement below.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 8, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    84 %
    2.9mph
    75 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News