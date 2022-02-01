Bogoso Explosion: Singer Fameye donates food and relief items to victims 

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian singer Fameye has donated food and relief items to support victims of the explosion that happened at Appaiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region.

The ‘Notin I Get” hitmaker who hails from the area decided to pay a courtesy visit in the company of his entourage to commiserate with the victims and to wish them well.

The explosion which occurred after a motorcycle had collided with a tanker transporting explosives to a mining site resulted in fatal casualties; dozens lost their lives, hundreds got injured and many properties were destroyed.

On the back of that, the government has intervened by reconstructing the road, providing relief items to residents and offering psychological support to victims.

Fameye donated relief items, foods, tins of mackerels, gallons of oil and other assorted items to support the government’s effort at bringing back the depleted village on its feet.