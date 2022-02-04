Bogoso Explosion: Woman takes to alcohol abuse after losing GH¢1K in fire, says her world has come to an end 

- Advertisement -

Mary Akosua, who lost a pound of gold and GH1,000 when her house was burned down after the incident, has turned to alcohol.

Despite days of searching for her gold and money, Mary was unable to locate any of her assets. As a result, she decided to seek solace in a beer she discovered in the rubble.

She couldn’t cry much and chose to keep her grief to herself. The lady drank the beer as she walked around the shattered town, trying to forget her worries.

She claims she dug and hid the valuables in a hole she dug in her room prior to the explosion. Her’mini-bank,’ however, has vanished.

She noted that the incident occurred while she was away, but she had to rush back to look for what she refers to as her precious properties.

“I came here looking for my one-pound gold and money but didn’t find them, so I went to a shop near my house that sold alcoholic beverages and found this beer,” she explained.

Watch Video Below: