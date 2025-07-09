Bogoso: Pragya accident leaves 2 injured

Two individuals have sustained injuries following a Pragya (tricycle) accident on the road leading to Akokobediaburo, a small town near Bogoso last night.

According to an eyewitness report, the accident occurred between 9:40 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. when the tricycle veered off the road under suspicious circumstances.

The eyewitness alleged that the rider may have been under the influence of a local energy drink commonly referred to as “Red,” known for its stimulating effects.

In a surprising turn of events, the rider is said to have jumped out of the moving vehicle moments before the crash, leaving the two passengers inside to face the impact.

Both injured individuals were immediately rushed to a nearby health facility for treatment. Their conditions remain undisclosed at the time of this report.

Residents have since called for increased regulation of tricycle operations in the area, especially during late hours, to prevent similar incidents in the future.