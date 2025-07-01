type here...
Bogoso: Pragya rider caught stealing at a washing bay

By Armani Brooklyn
Nabbed Thief

A young tricycle (pragya) rider, popularly known in the community as “IGP,” was caught in the early hours of Monday morning stealing from a washing bay near the new Bogoso Government Hospital.

The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m., when residents in the area reportedly caught IGP red-handed attempting to make away with items believed to include engines and water tanks, items that have mysteriously gone missing from the vicinity in recent weeks.

According to eyewitnesses, the thief has been a prime suspect in a series of petty thefts that have plagued the washing bay and nearby establishments for some time.

Locals claim he had been using his tricycle, popularly referred to as a “pragya,” for his criminal operations.

Upon being caught, the young man was mercilessly beaten by angry residents who had grown frustrated over the constant thefts.

In a show of mob justice, the IGP was stripped naked and tied to a light pole near and lashed.

Wife storms wedding

Wife storms husband’s secret wedding to destroy the event

Cindy

