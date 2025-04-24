Bola Ray, Captain Smart, Kwame Sefa Kayi, Gifty Anti & over 30 distinguished Ghanaian journalists celebrate Julius Debrah on his 59th birthday

Julius Debrah, a Ghanaian politician and chief of staff to the first gentleman of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has turned a year older today.

The staunch member of the NDC is in a stay of gay as he has turned 59 years old today, April 24.

As he celebrates his birthday today, some first-class top-notch Ghanaian journalists took time off their busy schedules to wish him a happy birthday and the best of luck in his endeavors.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, over 30 distinguished media personalities shared their encounter with the politician as they wished him a happy birthday.

The 32-minute video which is presently flying across social media platforms features top journalists such as Bola Ray, Captain Smart, Nana Aba Anamoah, Kweku Baako Jnr, Kwame Sefa Kayi, and Gifty Anti among others.