Bola Ray Gifts Mama Toli A Refrigerator

EIB Network boss and philanthropist, Bola Ray has shown his generosity after market woman, Mama Toli paid him a visit in his office.

This was his way of giving back to the society.

It all started when the media personality via his official Instagram page announced his willingness to meet Mama Toli in Person.

“I like Mama Toli sooo much, someone should work it out for us to meet and I will do a lunch with her”, the media personality posted a video of Mama Toli and asked if someone could help him meet her in person.

With the help of Ghanaian dancer official starter, Bola Ray was able to take Mama Toli to lunch together with Chris Attoh, after they had had a meeting in the office of the media mogul.

In viral videos and pictures, Bola Ray is seen presenting a refrigerator to the market woman to facilitate her selling.