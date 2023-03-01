Bola Ray shares dapper photos to mark 46th birthday

- Advertisement -

Today is a special day in the life of ace Ghanaian TV and radio personality Nathan Kwabena Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, as he’s celebrating his birthday.

The Chief Executive of Africa’s fastest-growing media group, EIB Network, turned 46 years Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and he is not holding back any joy today.

As he turns a year older, Bola Ray shared a slide show of photos reflecting on his achievements in his 25-year media career.

He also spotted a stylish look in some of his best outfits in his wardrobe as he marked the occasion.

In a post, shared on Instagram, Bola Ray wrote, “As I turn a year older today, I am most thankful to God, my family, the people around me and the gift of being alive.

“I am grateful for surging all the challenges through the last 365 days. I am not holding back any joy today, I will love every minute of today and laugh as much as possible because today is my day.

“This new age should be nothing short of great times and a new year fuller with prosperity, good health and success.

Fans and followers alike have also shared heartfelt birthday messages under his post.