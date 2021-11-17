Bongo Ideas to start an #AntiCyberBullying campaign after meeting Bola Ray & Nana Aba

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Blogger Journalist Albert also known as Bongo Ideas in collaboration with the EIB Network has commenced an #AntiCyberBullying campaign.

This comes after the Blogger, earlier today, met with the CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray and the General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah.

In a Tweet, Bongo Ideas revealed that he had a meeting with the leaders of the media network and has been given a new chance.

“I met @TheRealBolaRay and @thenanaaba today and they have given me a new chance. Starting #AntiCyberBullying campaign with @EIBNetworkGhana”, he tweeted.

Bongo Ideas received the humiliation of his life on TV after he clashed with panels of the Next TV Star during an audition.

It was revealed that the Blogger had abused several known personalities including Lydia Forson, Caroline Simpson, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and others.

The Blogger later apologised for his actions after his encounter with Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere went viral.

He was also fired from his previous job but currently, this new campaign with EIB Network will commence on Monday, 22nd November 2021.