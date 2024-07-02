type here...
Bongo Ideas writes to GWR to confirm Chef Smith's Certification and Record-Breaking
Entertainment

Bongo Ideas writes to GWR to confirm Chef Smith’s Certification and Record-Breaking Confirmation

By Mr. Tabernacle

In light of recent controversies surrounding Chef Smith’s claim of setting a Guinness World Record for the longest cookathon, Bongo Ideas reached out to Guinness World Records (GWR) for official confirmation.

This inquiry documents the process and findings of this verification attempt.

The investigation involved drafting and sending an official inquiry email to GWR to verify the legitimacy of Chef Smith’s record-breaking claim and certification.

Bongo Ideas initiated contact with GWR via email, seeking confirmation of Chef Smith’s purported Guinness World Record for the longest cookathon.

The email outlined the specifics of the claim and requested verification of Chef Smith’s certification and record status.

