Bonnie Blue reveals the number of orgasms she had in 12-hour sex marathon with 1,057 men

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has revealed intimate details about her viral 12-hour sex marathon.

The adult content creator has shed light on her experiences and the lessons learned from the controversial challenge.

In an exclusive conversation with The U.S. Sun, the 25-year-old content creator—whose real name is Tia Billinger—revealed that she could only spend 40 seconds with each participant in the 1,000-men challenge, which set the internet abuzz.

Discussing her own experience during the challenge, Blue admitted that she orgasmed about four times, citing the short duration with each participant as a limiting factor.

“That’s because my time with each person was quite short, and for me to orgasm personally, it tends to be a lot longer than 40 seconds,” she explained.

Despite the nature of the challenge, Blue emphasized that her focus was more on providing an experience for her partners rather than prioritizing her pleasure.

“It wasn’t just about me. I was so focused on pleasuring them. I wasn’t like, ‘I want to lie here, and I want fingers here. I want a penis here.’

I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, but I probably orgasmed about four times.”

Blue, who has gained massive attention since surpassing fellow adult star Lily Phillip’s previous record of 101 men, also reflected on what the experience taught her about sex, the adult industry, and male anatomy.

During the interview, she also weighed in on the ongoing debate about whether penis size truly matters in the bedroom.

