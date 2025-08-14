Bonteso youths clash with the Special Anti-Galamsey Task Force

Tensions flared in the Manso Bonteso community of the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region after local youth confronted members of the IGP’s Special Anti-Galamsey Task Force during an attempt to seize an excavator allegedly being used for illegal mining.

The confrontation quickly turned chaotic, leaving two officers injured.

Four individuals, including the assembly member for the area accused of inciting the youth were arrested and later transferred to Accra for prosecution.

The confiscated excavator and other equipment were moved to the Manso Adubia Police Station.

Videos circulating online capture the tense standoff, with some voices in the background alleging that officers shot and killed some youth, reportedly aiming at their stomachs.

These claims have yet to be confirmed by police authorities.