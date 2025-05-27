type here...
Boot 4 Boot: Afia Schwar curses Owusu Bempah & his family

By Mzta Churchill

The brouhaha between controversial Afia Schwar and prophet Owusu Bempah has moved from firing shots at each other to cursing each other.

Afia Schwar has finally responded to reports that Prophet Owusu Bempah has cursed her and her defendants.

In her reply, Afia Schwar gave the man of God a taste of the medicine he served her.

In a viral video, the controversial media personality cursed the man of God and his family, stating that the man of God equally denigrated his colleague, Prophet Kusi Boateng.

Afia, using schnapps, stated that if Prophet Kusi Boateng is a true man of God but Owusu Bempag tries to dent his reputation, then doom befalls the man of God and his family.

Afia stated that she would only trust there is a good if whatever she said works on the man of God.

What you said doesn’t make any sense- King Asu B fires NPP’s Ashanti Regional Communication Director

Ghanaians will call us to rescue them in 2028- Dr. Bawumia

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

