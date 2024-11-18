Boot 4 Boot: Okatakyie Afrifa Fires Back At Opambour

Angel FM’s Okatakyie Afrifa has retaliated, after controversial Ghanaian man of God, Opambour threatened to deal with him mercilessly.

Okatakyie Afrifa has dared Opanbour to end his life as he threatened earlier via his Television, Prophet 1 TV.

Speaking on Angel FM, Okatakyie Afrifa insisted that Opambour is powerless, hence, his threats and curses on people who have a small feud should not be taken seriously.

To buttress his assertion that Opambour is powerless, Okatakyie Afrifa recounted how Opambour, through his “Abura mu no” scammed numerous people who wanted better lives for themselves.

According to Okatakyie Afrifa, the “Abura Mu Nsuo” was as powerless as the man of God.

He in furtherance stated that if he dies today, or tomorrow, it is not Opambour, perhaps he is destined to die, as he insisted that Opambour is powerless and cannot take his life.

Meanwhile, since he has dared Opambour, we are still waiting to hear from the man of God, on what he intends to do next.