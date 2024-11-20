Boot for boot: Okatakyie Afrifa curses Opambour back

GhPageNewsBoot for boot: Okatakyie Afrifa curses Opambour back
Okatakyie Afrifa has cursed Opambour back by using the Bible during today’s episode of Angel In The Morning Show.

As we all know, Opambour went on his knees to curse Okatakyie Afrifa for disrespecting the gift of the holy spirit on him.

During the curses, Opambour involved the wife and kids of Okatakyie Afrifa.

He also emphasised that anytime Okatakyie Afrifa gets angry for being disrespected, he will be cursed.

Replying to Opambour’s curse, Okatakyie Afrifa used Psalm 109 to counter Opambour’s curse.

As emphatically stated by Okatakyie Afrifa, Opambour can never curse any of his kids.

He bragged that he only has the power and privilege to invoke curses on his kids.

