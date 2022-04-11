- Advertisement -

A Twitter guy has advised his fellow men never to marry a lady with a child because they are serial cheats.

According to the guy, born 1 ladies always capitalize on their baby daddy’s absence to cheat on their boyfriends.

He further gave a typical example that, anytime a born 1 lady wants to cheat on his partner, she will tell him, she’s sending her child to see her baby daddy meanwhile she will be going to have sex with another man.

This submission from the Twitter user who goes by the handle name @realtintin has sparked social media outrage from unmarried ladies with children.

According to them, the guy is lying because they don’t sleep around using their baby daddies as leverages.