type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleBorn 1 girls are serial cheats - Guy states
Lifestyle

Born 1 girls are serial cheats – Guy states

By Armani Brooklyn
Born 1 girls are serial cheats - Guy states
- Advertisement -

A Twitter guy has advised his fellow men never to marry a lady with a child because they are serial cheats.

According to the guy, born 1 ladies always capitalize on their baby daddy’s absence to cheat on their boyfriends.

He further gave a typical example that, anytime a born 1 lady wants to cheat on his partner, she will tell him, she’s sending her child to see her baby daddy meanwhile she will be going to have sex with another man.

This submission from the Twitter user who goes by the handle name @realtintin has sparked social media outrage from unmarried ladies with children.

According to them, the guy is lying because they don’t sleep around using their baby daddies as leverages.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, April 11, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    91.8 ° F
    91.8 °
    91.8 °
    58 %
    3.8mph
    40 %
    Mon
    90 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News