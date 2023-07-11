type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleBorn 1 lady cries as she reveals no man wants to date...
Lifestyle

Born 1 lady cries as she reveals no man wants to date or marry her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Born 1 lady cries as she reveals no man wants to date or marry her (Video)
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian mother of one has sparked a massive reaction on social media after expressing her frustration over her difficulty in getting a fiance who will eventually marry her.


According to the mother of one who’s simply identified on TikTok as @genieahkosuahadepa2, she has observed that guys in recent times do not want to date ladies who are single mothers.

READ ALSO: “I lost everything after cheating on my girlfriend” – Homeless man reveals

Born 1 lady cries as she reveals no man wants to date or marry her (Video)


The lady who had her baby at her back buttressed her point by adding that the reason why some men have taken such a stance against single mothers is that they do not want to date to take care of the kids.

In the worrying yet hilarious video, the lady emotionally stated that;


“Men of late do not want to date we the born one ladies. I have observed that the men shy away from us because they do not want to take care of the kids. Now do you want to hide our kids or what”

READ ALSO: Ghanaian man reportedly kills his wife in the US – Shocking details drop

@genieahkosuahadepa2

#fyp??viral?tiktok?? #foryoupage #fyp?

? original sound – Maame konadu

READ ALSO: Husband catches his wife poisoning his food

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 11, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    76.2 ° F
    76.2 °
    76.2 °
    86 %
    1.5mph
    95 %
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    79 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways