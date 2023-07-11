Born 1 lady cries as she reveals no man wants to date or marry her (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian mother of one has sparked a massive reaction on social media after expressing her frustration over her difficulty in getting a fiance who will eventually marry her.



According to the mother of one who’s simply identified on TikTok as @genieahkosuahadepa2, she has observed that guys in recent times do not want to date ladies who are single mothers.

The lady who had her baby at her back buttressed her point by adding that the reason why some men have taken such a stance against single mothers is that they do not want to date to take care of the kids.

In the worrying yet hilarious video, the lady emotionally stated that;



“Men of late do not want to date we the born one ladies. I have observed that the men shy away from us because they do not want to take care of the kids. Now do you want to hide our kids or what”

