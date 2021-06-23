- Advertisement -

It appears even God and his son Jesus Christ could not contain Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh and her love for nudity. The Born again actress is back to factory settings as she flaunts her unclad body online.

The actress for weeks now has been flaunting sexy photos showing too much flesh contrary to what she promised to do a few years ago when her nude photos leaked online.

The photos which were taken in separate places and under different conditions prove Christabel Ekeke could not hold on to the faith she found not long ago.

Some of the photos even have Christabel Ekeh on all fours signifying she loves doggy more than any other s3x position known to mankind.

Check Out some of her recent photos below

Christabel Ekeh got the whole continent talking 4 years ago when her nude photos hit online. She was completely naked exposing everything to the world.

Initially, it was alleged her account had been compromised or someone she trusted has leaked the photos. But the actress shared another deadly photo on her own Instagram page and claimed she did it all by herself.

After days of backlash, the actress explained that she was going through depression, which led to the nude episode Ghanaians witnessed.

She came back to announce she is a Born Again Christian now and never going back to her past lifestyle. She started using ‘Thank You Jesus’ as her caption on Instagram. Some people even call her Miss Thank You Jesus.

But it seems it was all for nothing. Well, we hope she is not going through another depression as she claimed earlier.