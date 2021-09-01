type here...
Entertainment

‘Born-again’ Wendy Shay stuns in new blonde hairdo; deletes all provocative Instagram photos

By Kweku Derrick
Wendy Shay is kicking off the month of September on a fresh page after taking down all photos from her Instagram page.

The RuffTown artist seemingly affirmed her stand as “born-again” on Wednesday with a never seen before photo to mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

In the picture shared to her Instagram page hour ago, Wendy Shay spotted a short blonde-coloured dreadlocks as she posed in a fierce look for the camera.

“The New Wendy Shay #HappyNewMonth” #ShayGang,” she captioned the snap.

Wendy rocked a one-arm black crop top that exposed her abs.

Check out the photo below

The self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana Music capped off her gorgeous looks with a gold choker that matched her blonde hair.

Source:GhPage

