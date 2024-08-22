Ghanaian TikToker and Slay queen Born Bold has taken to social media to make merry over the death of her former headmistress whom she claimed was very wicked.

In several videos shared online, Born Bold is heard saying that she has heard of shocking news and if what she heard was true, then she was very happy before revealing that she heard her former headmistress was dead.

She said the woman was her former headmistress at Ola SHS adding that the woman was very wicked towards her because she was always punishing her.

According to her, back in school, the headmistress was always punishing her even for offences she wasn’t involved in.

She was heard saying: “I just heard some good news. I just found out that my wicked former headmistress at Ola Girls is dead. I pray it’s true because that woman was very cruel to me. She deserves to die again and rot in hell for what she put me through. Because of her wickedness, my mother had to kneel down and plead with her on my behalf. She will never rest in peace.”

