Born Again Moesha Boduong deletes all the pono videos and photos on her social media handles

Moesha Boduong, the popular Ghanaian Slay Queen is desperate and doing everything possible to prove to Ghanaians and her future inlaws that she has indeed found Christ and she is not letting go anytime soon.

Few days after finding Christ, Moesha Boduong has deleted all her nude, explicit, and unpleasant videos and photos from her social media handle especially from her Instagram page.

A visit to Moesha Boduong’s page will show you photos of places, birthday wishes, flyers of church programs, and of course, food.

All those photos she has her artificial round butts have all been removed. No More beach photoshoot, pool shoots, classy and exotic outing dresses that were plastered all over her social media handles.

Take a sneak peek at her Instagram page below

Moesha Boduong deletes all pono videos and photos on Instagram

Ghanaians woke up to a video of Moesha Boduong crying on a pulpit as she testifies about what the Lord has done for her. She announced she is born again and even went on to prophesy over the sick.

Whiles the Christian community was jubilating, the news came out that she is faking all the born-again attitude because of a man. It’s alleged the parents of her boyfriend want to see a change in her before they allow her to marry their son.

Well, we hope she has truly found God even if it’s to please her inlaws.