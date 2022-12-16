Business mogul and millionaire Freedom Jacob Caesar popularly known as Cheddar disclosed that he has never in his life borrowed money before.

According to him, he has always looked for a way out in getting money for his investments when in need and borrowing wasn’t an option for him.

The millionaire went forward to explain that the only time he borrowed money was when he went to the World Bank for a loan for his personal stuff but not for his businesses.

Granting an interview with UK-based Real-Estate coach Samuel Leeds, he revealed that the money he went for from the World Bank was to boost his profile for banks around the world to know he is.

He mentioned: “I have never borrowed money except from the world bank. I just went there to borrow money because I wanted their badge, I wanted if any bank or financial institution checks on my track records of developments and things that I have done, at least the World Bank has worked with me. That’s all I wanted”

On how he funded his investments, he had this to say, “but from the beginning I’ve always used crowdfunding, I have used the things that I sell a house then I turn it into two, I turned it into four and I risk it for a JV that I do more then I sell, then I turn around the I turn around“.