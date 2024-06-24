type here...
Borteyman Sports Complex turned into a Church premises

By Qwame Benedict
A few months after the All African Games ended in Ghana, the handlers for the Borteyman Sports Complex have found a new use for the venue by turning it into a church.

The Borteyman Sports Complex which is a multi-purpose Sports Center was purposely built for the 2023 All-African Games as one of the venues for the event.

After the games ended, one question that many people asked was about maintenance since we don’t have a good maintenance culture.

Well, the handlers of the complex have thought it wise and have now turned the venue into a church premises for one of the leading churches in the country making some netizens angry.

In a video sighted on social media, the church members could be seen seated in the facility as their head pastor preached to them.

According to a source, the church which is the Christ Embassy Legon Central branch failed to seek permission before having their Church services at the facility.

Further reports suggest that the SRC from the University of Ghana and the Church wrote a letter to the NSA to allow them to visit the facility for sightseeing but the Church took it upon themselves to organise Church services there.

The National Sports Authority(NSA) is yet to pass a statement on the matter.

Source:GhPage

