type here...
GhPage News Bosum Pyung blast 3music awards for rejecting his nomination
News

Bosum Pyung blast 3music awards for rejecting his nomination

By Nazir Hamzah
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Busom Pyung has criticized the organizers of the 3music awards for rejecting his nomination in this year’s edition of the award show.

The Attaa Adwoa hitmaker is is left disappointed and questioning why he was snub for not even a single nomination in the various categories of the awards.

The Attaa Adwoa man insists at least he deserves a nomination considering the works he did under the the year of review.

Making his point on twtiter, the disappointed musician seemed to suggest the organizers chose their favourite musicians instead of picking musicians on merit which has left out deserving musicians like him.

‘I am highly disappointed in the 3music award scheme for the rejection and denying of my nominations in a lot of the categories without any tangible reason. Boy works hard, reward people for their hard work not because you got favorites. Sad” He wrote on twitter.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Accra
light rain
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News