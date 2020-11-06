- Advertisement -

‘Jeje’ hitmaker Sista Afia has disclosed that she is not bothered by the comments made about her by Efia Odo some weeks ago that she looks like Mercy Asiedu.

Readers would recall that Sista Afia and Efia Odo recently had a fight on social media after the latter body-shamed the musician after she posted a photo of Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu and calling her Sista Afia.

The comment from Efia Odo got to the bad side of Sista Afia who vowed to beat up slay queen Efia Odo in public should they ever met.

According to Sista Afia, she didn’t hit back at Efia Odo because of the comments made about her but rather for dragging someone like Mercy Asiedu into the picture hence her respond to her.

She said: “I was not offended when Efia Odo compared me to Mercy Asiedu, but that coming from her, I felt it was disrespectful to Mercy Asiedu. I felt like she was being disrespectful to Mercy Asiedu”

Sista Afia added that she was indeed serious when she threatened to beat the hell out of Efia Odo when they met in town.

“What is wrong if I look like Mercy Asiedu? I am not joking when I say I will beat Efia Odo when I meet her”.