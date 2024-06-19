type here...
We bought our jerseys from Kantamanto – Amputee team

By Qwame Benedict
Amputee team after winning AAFCON
The amputee national team of Ghana has disclosed that they were neglected by the Ministry to the extent that they had to buy their jerseys from Kantamanto for the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON).

Last month, the Black Challenge defeated Morocco 2-1 in the tournament final to win the Amputee AFCON in Egypt.

But Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, chastised the team for taking donations from outside sources before they had a formal meeting to present the AFCON trophy.

This came after the team received a $10,000 donation from former President John Mahama, and the Sports Minister demanded that an accounting be made of every dollar received.

But the Black Challenge’s head coach, Stephen Richard Obeng, told Accra’s Starr FM that the Sports Ministry only paid for their airfare and participation fees, not providing them with “anything from our budget.”

He made the rather embarrassing admission that the team had to purchase their AFCON jerseys from Kantamanto because the Ministry had not supplied them.

Watch the interview below:

Source:GhPage

