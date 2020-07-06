- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Mona Montrage, also known as Hajia4real has broken silence revealing that she bought her birthday car and house for herself slamming critics that Ibrahim Mahama didn’t buy them for her.

According to an interview on Wontumi TV, Hajia4Real revealed that Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President, John Dramani Mahama never bought the birthday ‘car’ gift as was speculated by many critics.

“He’s a Northerner and we the Northerners, we really look up to him.We look up to him a lot and I have family friends that know him. So I sent the invitation through them…that was how come he showed up.” Hajia4real stated.

However, Hajia4real disclosed that Ibrahim Mahama did not respond to her invitation initially so she was not expecting him to show.

She said that perhaps her family friends did a great job putting pressure on him to honor the invitation.

Moreover, she stated that her boyfriend was around when she received the surprise gift of a car and a house on her birthday making it clear that she didn’t sleep with anyone to get that gift.

”I don’t understand how someone will assume that I slept with someone to get a gift I wasn’t aware of. My boyfriend was there when I received the gift.

He was equally as surprised as I was and he Knows I am not that kind of girl. I can play around a lot and have fun but I am someone who respects myself a lot.” She lamented.

The businesswoman furthered revealed that she has always worked hard for everything she now and then gets offended when people create the wrong perception about her.

Watch video below: