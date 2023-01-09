Kenyan lady beaten to pulp by bouncer at Ghanaian nightclub, this is why

A Kenyan woman took to social media to express her outrage over the unfair treatment he received at a Ghanaian nightclub.

Stacy Thiru, who had blood oozing from her nose due to the slap she received, took to social media to seek sympathy and call out the nightclub.

According to her, she went to the famous Twist Nightclub in Accra and was accosted by a bouncer who manhandled her for no wrong done.

In a series of Twitter posts, Stacy asked people wanting to visit Ghana not to patronize the Twist Nightclub. She went on to share images of her treatment.

Stacy wrote:

This is so embarrassing but it is what it is, don’t go to Twist night club is ghana. it’s not fun and the bouncers are extremely abusive. this isn’t the first time i’ve experienced it at that club but it’s definitely my last

When Stacy was asked why she was ill-treated, she explained:

My friend’s cousin has never gone out so our plan was to get him a fit and take him out, the club we went to didn’t like his outfit, i was explaining that he’s fly & they weren’t having it so i went to find a new club on my phone and a slap came from God know where

Meanwhile, Stacy has been called out for lying. According to eyewitnesses, she was slapped after she was told not to video the private moments of other people.

One Eagle Umbrella, who was reportedly present at the Twist Nightclub and saw what transpired, wrote:

You’re lying I was at the twist entrance when this happened. You were filming random people and someone slapped you for recording him without his permission after warning you several times to stop. He wasn’t a bouncer he was entering with his people. Shame on you liar

I’m really scared of some women to what extent they will go to Cook stories up. African tourists need comport their selves when they are in ghana. You’re not even the target market. Shame on you

Some snap chatters also called out Stacy for painting a different picture of what actually happened and how her actions triggered the confrontation…

Meanwhile, Stacy has insisted that she was attacked and has maintained that visitors boycott the Twist Nightclub.