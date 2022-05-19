type here...
Boxer Floyd Mayweather empties entire mall during shopping in Dubai
Boxer Floyd Mayweather empties entire mall during shopping in Dubai

By Albert
Boxer Floyd Mayweather empties entire mall during shopping in Dubai
Floyd Mayweather, an American boxer, has flaunted his light shopping in Dubai.

The affluent fighter, who is valued between $450 and $560 million, has flaunted his money to remind people who may have forgotten.

Floyd, who looks to be in Dubai at the moment, attacked a Dubai mall and purchased numerous items, the majority of which cost millions of dollars.

An exotic car was laden with the several things he had purchased at the mall, as seen in the video he provided.

A rush of responses have accompanied the tweet, with netizens wondering what would happen if he decided to do some “heavy shopping.”

