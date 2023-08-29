Boxer, Freezy Macbone reunites with daughter after 11 years and apologize for his absence

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

US based Ghanaian boxer, Freezy Macbones touched down in Ghana few days ago as he prepares to qualify and represent Ghana in the Paris Olympic Games.

The now trending boxer used the opportunity to reunite with his daughter who according to him has been separated from her for 11 years.

Macbone in a post sighted on Facebook apologized to his daughter for being absent all these years.

He wrote “Sometimes I feel like a bad father … Because I haven’t spend quality time with my daughter. Since she was born haven’t get time to meet her . Because of life choice . Been though a lot in life but when I come home and I call her in FaceTime she give me life to keep going.”

According to him, any he feels down, the sight of her picture rises his sprint and urge him to keep fighting. “Anytime I feel down I just look at my lift hand and look at her face and my sprint rise and want to do more” he wrote.

Daddy love you @michell_nyantakyiwaa_gyimah