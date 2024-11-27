type here...
Boxer Freezy Macbones and his Obroni wife welcomes their first child – Photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Freezy Macbonnes
#image_title

Ghanaian professional boxer, Freexy Macbones and his white wife have welcomed their first child together.

The boxer first shared the delightful news on his X page a few hours ago.

In the course of breaking the heartwarming news, Freezy Macbones shared adorable photos of himself and his beautiful wife alongside the baby.

As disclosed by Freezy, the latest addition to his family is Quincy and he was born in Paris.

The new father captioned the photos as;

Quincy 25/11/2024

Paris our beautiful angelwelcome future champ . • #babyangel#babyboy

