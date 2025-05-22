type here...
Boxer, Georgia O’Connor dies two weeks after her wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Georgia OConnor

Boxer Georgia O’Connor has tragically died at the age of 25.

O’Connor, who won gold for England at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, was diagnosed with cancer in October 2024.

In her last Instagram post, shared two weeks before her death, O’Connor revealed she had married her partner Adriano and had assumed his surname, Cardinali.

O’Connor was a rising star in boxing. She also represented Team Great Britain and fought on the Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card at the O2 Arena in 2022.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O’Connor,” read a statement from BOXXER.

“A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon. Georgia was loved, respected and admired by her friends here at BOXXER.

“Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.”

Pastor's daughter's trending video

