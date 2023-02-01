- Advertisement -

A 15-year-old boy from Bangladesh who hid inside a shipping container during a hide-and-seek game was found a week later in another country after being trapped.

Identified only by his first name Fahim, the teenager is reported to have lurked into the container and fallen asleep while playing with friends in the port city of Chittagong on January 11, according to India Times.

The container was then loaded onto a commercial ship bound for Malaysia, where the boy was discovered six days later on January 17 in West Port.

It turned out that he was mistakenly locked up in the Integra container ship and sailed across the Indian Ocean. He had slept off in the container only to wake up 2,000 miles away in Malaysia.

After he was found, officials reported that he had developed a fever and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, officials discovered that the teen had wandered into the container while playing hide-and-seek, although they initially suspected that he was involved in a human trafficking scheme.