Boy killed by lightning strike left in the open over fear of ‘thunder god’

- Advertisement -

The body of a 17-year-old boy believed to have been struck by lightning in Ho in the Volta Region on Monday has been left in the open over fear of angering a thunder god.

Emmanuel Doli and two others were struck by lightning during a downpour.

The two other victims who were rushed to the hospital are responding to treatment, but the dead body still lies in the open.

When Citi News visited the scene on Tuesday, the body was covered with some plantain leaves.

The boy, identified as Emmanuel Doli, a former student of the Sokode Senior High Technical School, was left there on Monday as fear has gripped residents.

The mother of the deceased boy, Rejoice Kwao, who couldn’t control her tears, narrated how she heard about her son’s death.

“They have been selling coconut for some time now. But today I was at work when I received a call about lightning striking my son. I came here only to see the boy on the floor lifeless. My brother takes care of coconuts for people, so they pluck from him also.”

“But I don’t know what happened here. There has never been a problem in his selling. I’m still shocked and can’t understand this happening,” she said.