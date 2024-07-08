A young boy has been arrested after he stole his father’s generator to sell.

According to the video available, the young boy confessed to the crime saying he stole the generator which belonged to his father.

When questioned about what he used the money for, he disclosed that he used the money to stake a sporty bet.

The policeman who was questioning him asked him the main why he chose to sleep in an uncompleted building instead of his father’s house.

He responded that his father was chasing him with police and had warned him not to enter his house again so he therefore decided to stay in the uncompleted building which also belonged to his father.

