type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBoy sells his father's generator; uses money to stake bet
Entertainment

Boy sells his father’s generator; uses money to stake bet

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Young-boy
Young-boy

A young boy has been arrested after he stole his father’s generator to sell.

According to the video available, the young boy confessed to the crime saying he stole the generator which belonged to his father.

When questioned about what he used the money for, he disclosed that he used the money to stake a sporty bet.

The policeman who was questioning him asked him the main why he chose to sleep in an uncompleted building instead of his father’s house.

He responded that his father was chasing him with police and had warned him not to enter his house again so he therefore decided to stay in the uncompleted building which also belonged to his father.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, July 8, 2024
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
3.5mph
75 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways