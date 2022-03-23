type here...
GhPageNewsBoy turns Spiderman in attempt to escape being scolded by mother
News

Boy turns Spiderman in attempt to escape being scolded by mother

By Albert
In a frantic attempt to escape being scolded by his mother for wrongdoing, the boy had to stick to the walls of their rooms.

He replicated the prowess of Fictional character Spiderman as he got stuck in between the walls up high near the ceiling.

In the video that has hit the internet, the boy is seen crawling across the wall as her mother stands with a slipper in her hand ready to deal with him.

With the fear of being scolded turning him into a brave kid, he stuck tightly to the wall while his mother looked on helplessly for him to descend so she could beat him up.

How did he get up there and remained in that position? That’s the question many netizens who have come into contact with the video have been asking.

