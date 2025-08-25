type here...
Boyfriend arrested as his girlfriend dies inside his room

By Armani Brooklyn
Arrested boyfriend

NIGERIA: The Osun State Police Command has launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of a lady, identified as Bidemi Omole, in Esa-Oke town in Osun State, in the house of her boyfriend, known as Yinka.

According to sources, Bidemi arrived at her boyfriend’s house last Friday evening but she suddenly took ill and died shortly after.

The incident, which occurred around 9:30 pm forced residents to storm the house of the suspect in Oke Esa Area, as soon as the news of the death spread.

A resident of the neighbourhood where the incident occurred, simply identified as Taye, said the deceased died not long after she arrived at her boyfriend’s house.

She added, “We heard the cry for help and we all ran towards Yinka’s house. Before I arrived at the scene, many people were already there. I saw some security officers, but the crowd was overwhelming, and it was already late.

“The deceased was believed to be heading for a vigil as of the time the death occurred. She usually attends a vigil on Fridays. The police have arrested the boyfriend. He is with them already.”

