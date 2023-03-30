type here...
My boyfriend is back on Twitter – Fella Makafui

By Qwame Benedict
Medikal-and-Fella-Makafui's-marriage
Actress Fella Makafui has got netizens talking after referring to his husband Medikal as her boyfriend in a new post on social media.

The customary marriage rite for Fella Makafui has been held by Medikal and his family which means they are now recognised as husband and wife.

But in a new post, she made on social media, she announced that Medikal is back on Twitter urging followers to follow him. But the surprise in the post was when she referred to him as a boyfriend and not a husband.

She posted: “Hi guys, my boyfriend is back on Twitter. Follow his new account.”

See the screenshot below:

There have been speculations on social media indicating that the rapper and the actress are no longer together as a couple reasons best known to them.

This allegation even heightened when Medikal collaborated with his ex-girlfriend Deborah Vanessa on his new joint.

Check out some comments on social media after her boyfriend post

BongoIdeas: “Indeed he’s your boyfriend. Your real husband is the one secretly doing the banging job. Good for you.”

PplDontKnow00: “You Dey mad, He be your husband or boyfriend? Mumu Gyal”

BenopaOnyx1: “Your husband or boyfriend?”

Anerobeezy2: “Boyfriend” another reason to fear women”

Car4u6: “Hubby to bf. Downgrade paaaa. Mediaaa manu su oooh.”

Odamegillies: “from husband to boyfriend oh okay??”

    Source:Ghpage

