Boyfriend butchers girlfriend to death

A piece of sad news from Tanoso confirms the death of a young woman in her early 20s who’s also a mother of one.

As confirmed, the deceased was found brutally butchered to death on Easter Monday at Tanoso Dominase in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of the Ashanti Region.

Her lifeless body was discovered on the morning of April 21, 2025, lying face-down in a pool of blòod along a rough, isolated road.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that a cutlass was used on her chest and hands.

READ ALSO: Guy and his girlfriend found dead inside the bedroom

At the scene, officers also found an abandoned vehicle with its keys and mobile phones left inside.

Evidence suggests there may have been a struggle inside the vehicle.

According to the grieving family, their late daughter’s new boyfriend, who resides in Atwima Koforidua showed up at their home at dawn on April 21, 2025, claiming he had secured a bakery job opportunity for her.

The boyfriend reportedly arrived in a taxi and convinced the young woman to leave with him around 4:00 a.m.

However, the family was later shocked and devastated to receive news of her sudden death that same morning.

Relatives say the deceased had previously moved out of the boyfriend’s house and returned to her mother’s home, with wild allegations of constant beatings.

The lady had also threatened to break up with her boyfriend due to the constant reports of physical abuse.

Her decision to return home was reportedly a step toward seeking safety and stability.

READ ALSO: Husband catches wife cheating on CCTV