Boyfriend of CCTU student found dead without private part remanded

By Kweku Derrick
Everything about CCTU female student found dead without her private part
The boyfriend of Nana Ama Clark, the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) student who was allegedly killed on Friday night, has been remanded in Police custody.

The suspect, Ato Bronk Taylor, was remanded by a Cape Coast Circuit Court on Monday, May 16 and is expected to reappear on May 31, 2022, at the Cape Coast District Court B.

The victim, 24-year-old Nana Ama Clark, was a level 300 Marketing student.

Her lifeless body was found in a pool of blood with her private part missing, ruling out earlier suggestions that she may have been knocked down by a hit-and-run driver.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Police received information that a female adult had been discovered dead by the roadside at OLA Estate, near the OLA College of Education in Cape Coast.

According to the Police, they arrived at the scene and discovered the body of an unknown woman, aged around 24, lying naked with her private part ‘vagina’ chopped off and bruises all over her body.

The body of Nana Ama Clark was subsequently deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, residents in the region are outraged by the incident and are pleading with the police to apprehend and prosecute the offenders.

    Source:GHPage

