Boyfriend cries after finding out his girlfriend has stored his number as Uber Driver

In a viral self-recorded video, a young Ghanaian man shared his heartbreak upon discovering that his girlfriend of eight years had been secretly cheating on him.

According to him, the revelation came when she accidentally left her phone unattended in the washroom.



After noticing 27 missed calls from a contact saved as “Sexy Guy,” he decided to explore further.

READ ALSO: Popular married woman in Baltazar’s viral 400 atopa video drags him to court; Speaks for the first time

Uber Driver



He found that she had saved his number under the “Uber Driver.”

This discovery left him devastated, ending what he thought was a committed relationship.

-- AD --

The story has since sparked discussions online, with many expressing sympathy for his heartbreak and others debating the signs of hidden relationship issues.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Balthazar reportedly chops 100s of GH women upon his visits to the country