Boyfriend kills girlfriend for receiving a Tecno phone as a gift from another man

An angry boyfriend has done the unthinkable by murdering his girlfriend for allegedly receiving a gift from another man.

According to reports, the suspect who has been identified as Shatta carried this gruesome act after he was informed that his girlfriend had received a Tecno Camon 15 phone from another guy.

The dead girlfriend who has also been identified as Juliet Obu were are informed was told by Shatta that he was going to buy her an Apple iPhone after he destroyed the Tecno phone.

Some eyewitnesses claimed that prior to the murder of the deceased Shatta had brutally assaulted Juliet but later went with some friends to apologize for his actions.

They continued that Juliet left town to go freshen up around 8:00pm after she was later called by her boyfriend.

She went immediately without putting on slippers to meet the assailant, who stabbed her to death.

The suspect stabbed and cut her at several places around 9:00pm — making her to bleed profusely leading to her death.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Mortuary in Accra.

The suspect is yet to be arrested.