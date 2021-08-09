- Advertisement -

Timothy Dampare, the alleged boyfriend of a policewoman who was found dead in a hotel at Nkawkaw over the weekend has been arrested by the Eastern Regional Police Command.

Lance Corporal Sara Adjei of the Nkawkaw Divisional Command was found dead at the Misiho Hotel located at Akwasiho on Saturday 7th August 2021, having booked the room a few hours earlier.

In a statement, the Public Affairs Director of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the hotel manager and Timothy Dampare have been arrested. They are to assist in police investigations.

Earlier, the manager of the hotel told the police that he went to check up on the guests around 7 pm on Sunday and to his shock, he found the policewoman dead in a prone position on the floor.

Constable Sarah Adjei also had blood oozing from the nostrils. She also had a swollen right cheek.

Constable Sarah Adjei

A suicide note she left behind blamed one Mr. Timothy Dampare as the reason for her death.

A note believed to have been handwritten by the deceased officer and addressed to one Timothy Dampare, alleged boyfriend, suggested she owed people money and the man promised to pay off.

But after a week he still refused to pay and so he should be blamed if anything happens to her.

The suicide note reads: “Dear Mr. Timothy Dampare, I told you that I owed people money and you decided to help me, and you have been with me in my house for one week now and you have refused to help me, so if anything happens you have caused it Mr. Timothy Dampare. Thank you 0249134983?.“

Constable Sarah Adjei’s suicide note

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital “awaiting autopsy whilst steps are underway to inform her family”.

“The Police is assuring the public of thorough investigations into the death.

“We also entreat the public to volunteer vital information to assist Police to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of the policewoman,” the statement said.