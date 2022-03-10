- Advertisement -

The girlfriend of one of the policemen who were killed during a shootout with the police has opened up about her boyfriend saying she only knew him as a Policeman and never had the slightest idea that he was also an armed robber.

Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah alias Pablo and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame were shot and died earlier this week after the police got wind that they have been part of the numerous bullion van robberies.

In an audio recording that has since gone viral, the girlfriend claims she had no idea the man she flaunted on social media at every chance was involved in such a horrific act.

She said: “Someone called me and said Angie go and check on YouTube the boy you have been posting on your status is trending. I asked what he has done so I asked my friend to send me the link and to my surprise it was Pablo. I called his friend and he told me he killed someone and he is into robbery. I never saw any of these traits in him”

“I am shocked Pablo was into that. The friend told me that the money they have piled up is huge. So, what was Pablo doing with all that money Sister Ama,” she questioned the other person she was speaking with.

Meanwhile, four more suspects linked to the bullion truck robberies that shook Accra have been remanded in police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.