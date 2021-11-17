type here...
GhPageEntertainmentBoyfriend removes all his teeth to prove his love for the girlfriend...
Entertainment

Boyfriend removes all his teeth to prove his love for the girlfriend – Photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Boyfriend removes all his teeth to prove his love for the girlfriend - Photos
Boyfriend removes all his teeth to prove his love for the girlfriend - Photos
- Advertisement -

They say love is the truest of all words but this kind of love is sheer foolishness.

An Egyptian guy whose name is yet to be known has expressed his undying love for his cherished lover by going toothless and using his teeth to decorate a necklace for her.

Whiles people get the names of their loved ones tattooed on their bodies, this guy who has obviously fallen in love for the first time has done the unthinkable, and social media users are bashing him left-right-center his bizarre decision.

READ ALSO: “I will never do a song with Eazzy” – Kuami Eugene reveals

Now, the big question is, what will this guy do when the girlfriend breaks up with him? Which lady will agree to settle down with a toothless man?

It’s true that love can make a person go nuts but at least one must use his/her head when it comes to the making of crucial choices like this.

READ ALSO: 2022 Budget: Government abolishes road toll – Finance Minister

Check out the photos below to know more…

  • Boyfriend removes all his teeth to prove his love for the girlfriend

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
83.3 ° F
83.3 °
83.3 °
74 %
2.8mph
76 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News