Boyfriend removes all his teeth to prove his love for the girlfriend – Photos

They say love is the truest of all words but this kind of love is sheer foolishness.

An Egyptian guy whose name is yet to be known has expressed his undying love for his cherished lover by going toothless and using his teeth to decorate a necklace for her.

Whiles people get the names of their loved ones tattooed on their bodies, this guy who has obviously fallen in love for the first time has done the unthinkable, and social media users are bashing him left-right-center his bizarre decision.

Now, the big question is, what will this guy do when the girlfriend breaks up with him? Which lady will agree to settle down with a toothless man?

It’s true that love can make a person go nuts but at least one must use his/her head when it comes to the making of crucial choices like this.

Check out the photos below to know more…